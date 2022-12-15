The pioneer fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) on December 10, 2022 graduated from the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

The fellows completed six months of intensive training in media innovation. The programme, established in partnership with MTN Nigeria, developed the skills of participating media professionals through a mix of different learning methods.

After a rigorous selection process, the 20 fellows commenced their certification course on May 23, 2022. Among the Fellows are Chima Akwaja of Leadership Newspaper; Peter Oluka of Techeconomy; Adeyemi Adepetun of Guardian Newspaper; Wasilat Azeez of The Cable Newspaper; Uhuotu Omilabu of Inspiration FM; Damilola Fajinmi of Megalectrics; Sakina Ahmed of Fombina FM; Abidemi Dairo of Channels Television.

The programme ran for six weeks, spread across six months, and included a study trip to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa where fellows also undertook an industry visit to the MTN Innovation Centre as well as other media houses and innovation hubs in South Africa, as well as Nigeria.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, associate professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof Anuli Agina commended MTN Nigeria as the sponsor and co-creator of the Media Innovation Programme.

She encouraged the fellows to be worthy ambassadors of the school. “We hope that your education at the SMC, PAU, would lead you to continue working professionally, ethically and selflessly, with a value creation and production mentality,” she said.

Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer (CCSO) of MTN Nigeria, in congratulating the fellows, said: “We are proud of you all and look forward to your exploits in advancing media practice in Nigeria. In the same vein, I’d like to commend the PAU’s unique approach to university teaching and its commitment to contributing to the national growth of Nigeria’s media industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the fourth estate of the realm, the media is responsible for telling compelling stories that inform and educate Nigerians on the reality of industries and their effects on national development. We are proud of our partnership with the school”, he said.

The graduation ceremony rounded off with the presentation of awards to two outstanding MIP fellows in the following categories: ‘MTN Nigeria Chairman Award for Innovation,’ awarded to Mike Okwoche of TVC News, and the ‘MTN Foundation Chairman Award for Innovative Reportage on MTN Foundation,’ awarded to Vanessa Obioha, of ThisDay Newspapers.