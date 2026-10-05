Italy came from behind to defeat Türkiye 3-1 and strengthen their position in UEFA Nations League Group A1.

Gianluca Scamacca put Italy in front in the 26th minute, finishing off a promising move to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Türkiye responded after the restart and drew level in the 61st minute through Aral Simsir, who converted after being set up by E. E. Elmalı.

Italy quickly regained control, with Riccardo Calafiori restoring their lead three minutes later. The defender rose highest to head home a Nicolo Barella delivery and make it 2-1.

Türkiye pushed for another equaliser but Italy held firm before Pio Esposito sealed the victory in the 87th minute, scoring from an assist by A. G. Romano.

The 3-1 victory moves Italy into second place in Group A1, while Türkiye will have to regroup after suffering defeat despite their spirited second-half response.