The Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), has raised the alarm over the illegal operations of the University of America, Curaçao, warning Nigerians against enrolling in its programmes or obtaining degrees from its unauthorised campuses and learning centres across the country.

The commission said the institution, also known as the University of America, had been admitting students, conducting academic programmes and claiming to award degrees in Nigeria without regulatory approval.

In a public notice shared on X handle by the NUC Director of Public Affairs, Rita Okonjo, on Tuesday, the Commission identified Cosmopolitan International Business School (CIBS), Garki, Abuja, its purported Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Learning Centre, and the University of America College of Science and Technology (UAPOLY), Ekpoma, Edo State, as centres associated with the institution.

The NUC stated that neither the foreign university nor any of the identified establishments had been authorised to operate as a university or award degrees in Nigeria.

“The Commission categorically states that neither the University nor these establishments has been approved by the NUC to operate or award degrees in Nigeria,” the notice stated.

The commission further disclosed that investigations showed that the University of America, Curaçao, was not accredited by any agency recognised by the United States Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

It stated that the institution’s purported listing in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), as well as its claimed registrations in California and Florida, did not amount to accreditation or confer authority to award recognised university degrees.

The NUC also dismissed claims of approval by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

According to the commission, such claims do not authorise the institution to operate a university or award degrees in Nigeria.

The regulatory agency expressed particular concern over advertisements by the institution offering programmes in Law, Nursing Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Science, Aerospace and Rocket Engineering, as well as postgraduate qualifications, including Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.

The commission warned that students who obtain qualifications from unapproved institutions risk having such certificates rejected for official and professional purposes.

“The NUC emphasises that qualifications obtained from unapproved institutions are not recognised for NYSC mobilisation, professional registration with relevant Nigerian regulatory bodies or admission into the Nigerian Law School,” it stated.