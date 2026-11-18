By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah and KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

President Bola Tinubu has granted a request by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, for the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port to come into operation.

Tinubu gave the approval on Tuesday during the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Township Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Idris had appealed to the President to facilitate the full take-off of the dry port, describing it as a strategic economic project capable of transforming the state into a major commercial hub.

The governor said the facility would strengthen economic activities, improve trade and create employment opportunities for residents.

Tinubu, in his response, assured the people of Kebbi that his administration would address their demands, including the development of critical infrastructure.

The President also urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and vote for him, the governor and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart, the people of Kebbi State, for enduring the blazing sun to welcome me.

“I urge you all to get your PVCs to vote for me, the governor and other APC candidates in Kebbi State.

“I have received all your requests on road construction and the Kebbi dry port. I want to assure you that it is approved; we will deliver the dry port,” he added.

Tinubu said he returned to the state to appreciate residents for their support during the previous election and seek their renewed mandate.

On his part, Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 is critical to the preservation of the political, security and economic interests of Northern Nigeria.

Shettima said the North had compelling reasons to sustain its political alliance with Tinubu, recalling the President’s role in ensuring that the late President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in 2015.

The Vice President spoke on Tuesday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, where he highlighted the administration’s interventions in security, infrastructure, agriculture, education and healthcare across the region.

“A vote for His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and for me as your Vice President, is a vote for the preservation of the North,” he declared.

Recalling the formation of the APC in 2013, Shettima said party leaders had agreed that a Northerner should emerge as the presidential candidate ahead of the 2015 general election.

He credited Tinubu with standing firmly behind Buhari during the party’s presidential primaries in Lagos, despite competing political interests and pressures.

“When we formed the APC in 2013, we sat down and agreed that a Northerner should run for President.

“A year later, one man stood his ground at the primaries. He ensured that the primaries took place in Lagos, and for a reason.

“He stood by the man who told delegates that he would never buy their votes with dollars. He made sure that the pride of the North, the late General Muhammadu Buhari, became our party’s choice.

“He sacrificed resources and comfort to give the North what it wished for. That man is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu,” he said.

Shettima recalled that Northern voters reciprocated Tinubu’s political support during the 2023 presidential election, claiming that the region contributed 60.2 per cent of the votes that secured his victory.

He expressed appreciation for the support and urged voters in the region to maintain the political relationship ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The Vice President also dismissed criticisms of the Tinubu administration by opposition parties, accusing them of spreading what he described as lies, distortions and half-truths.

“You have rejected the lies, the distortions, the half-truths, the taunts, the insinuations, the threats and the noise of the opposition. We are here because we can see through them,” he said.

On security, Shettima said Tinubu had ensured Northern representation in critical positions within the country’s security architecture through strategic appointments.

He cited the appointments of former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; the current Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.); Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

According to him, the appointments demonstrated the President’s commitment to ensuring that the security challenges confronting Northern communities received attention at the highest levels of government.

“The North sits comfortably at the table where decisions are made,” he said.

Shettima further disclosed that Tinubu had approved a fertiliser procurement programme worth ₦200 billion to support farmers ahead of the forthcoming dry-season farming.

He said the President had given him the responsibility of steering a committee that would oversee the procurement and distribution of the fertiliser to farmers, particularly in Northern states.

“Just yesterday, he gave me the honour of steering a committee that would procure fertiliser worth ₦200 billion for distribution to our farmers,” he disclosed.

He listed Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara among the states expected to benefit from the intervention.

The announcement followed Monday’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where Shettima directed stakeholders in the fertiliser industry to accelerate arrangements for the production and release of more than three million bags of fertiliser under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative.

The Vice President also highlighted ongoing federal infrastructure projects in Kebbi, including the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, noting that approximately 258 kilometres of the road would pass through the state.

He said the project would improve connectivity, facilitate trade and stimulate economic activities, adding that the Federal Government was also rehabilitating the Jega-Koko-Yauri and Birnin Kebbi-Argungu-Kaniyaka roads.

On electricity, Shettima disclosed that the administration had increased the capacity of the Birnin Kebbi transmission substation and commenced a 3.5-megawatt solar power project in Ambursa to serve households and businesses.

He also cited interventions in education and healthcare, including the Kauran Gwandu College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences, Ambursa, and ₦693 million in student loan funding provided by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to the state university in Aliero.

In the health sector, he said the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi had been upgraded to a teaching hospital, while primary healthcare centres across the state were receiving support through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

The Vice President maintained that the Federal Government’s economic reforms had increased revenues available to state governments, providing governors with more resources to execute development projects.

He also claimed that Tinubu had approved salary increases of up to 80 per cent for Armed Forces personnel as part of efforts to improve their welfare and strengthen security operations.

Shettima urged residents of Kebbi to support Tinubu’s re-election bid and the second-term ambition of Governor Nasir Idris, saying continuity was necessary to complete ongoing development projects.

“This is why we have come again to continue what we started about three years ago.

“On January 16, I trust you to come out en masse and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On February 6, I trust you to return Governor Nasir Idris for his second term.

“We have so much to do to fix this great country, and we must all do our part,” he said.

The rally was attended by President Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Governor Nasir Idris and other APC governors.

Also present were former APC national chairmen Adams Oshiomhole and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former Kebbi governors Mohammed Adamu Aliero, Usman Saidu Dakingari and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, alongside ministers, National Assembly members and other party leaders.