Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Coalition of Northern

Groups (CNG), yesterday, said that there was never a time it rejected

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as running mate to Alhaji Atiku

Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said the groups remains neutral in political matters and has

never interfered on political matters as a coalition, except on

individual basis.

CNG, in statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Mr.

Samaila Musa, in Abuja, said the CNG is resolutely committed to

protecting the interest of Northern Nigeria without derailing from its

ideals of neutrality, good governance and quality leadership.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Coalition of Northern

Groups (CNG) has been drawn to media publications going round that the

CNG has said ‘Okowa can’t guarantee PDP victory’ and purportedly

recommended one Dr. Ibrahim Bello-Dauda as the preferred Vice

Presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The CNG wishes to unequivocally make it abundantly clear that has not

been the position of the CNG as a powerful organisation that remains

to its core principles of neutrality and always advocates for good

governance and quality leadership.

“Consequently, the CNG asserts that it is neither pro APC nor Pro PDP;

or any political party for that matter. CNG does not condemn or

recommend any candidate or running mate for any political party. CNG,

during its last meeting or at any other engagement, neither discussed

nor condemned choice of Okowa as the VP to the PDP Presidential

Candidate.

“That CNG does not know or have any relationship whatsoever with one

Dr Ibrahim Bello-Dauda, hence, does not recommend or prefer him as VP

candidate for the APC. While a member or affiliate of the CNG may have

his personal opinion on national issues as guaranteed in the Nigeria’s

Constitution, the CNG hereby disassociates itself from such positions

and pronouncement.

“We call on the media to always verify the veracity and authenticity

of any statement before going to press. We equally advise that

journalists should always separate personal opinion of an individual

from the collective, official position of the CNG”.