Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Coalition of Northern
Groups (CNG), yesterday, said that there was never a time it rejected
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as running mate to Alhaji Atiku
Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
It also said the groups remains neutral in political matters and has
never interfered on political matters as a coalition, except on
individual basis.
CNG, in statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Mr.
Samaila Musa, in Abuja, said the CNG is resolutely committed to
protecting the interest of Northern Nigeria without derailing from its
ideals of neutrality, good governance and quality leadership.
The statement reads: “The attention of the Coalition of Northern
Groups (CNG) has been drawn to media publications going round that the
CNG has said ‘Okowa can’t guarantee PDP victory’ and purportedly
recommended one Dr. Ibrahim Bello-Dauda as the preferred Vice
Presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“The CNG wishes to unequivocally make it abundantly clear that has not
been the position of the CNG as a powerful organisation that remains
to its core principles of neutrality and always advocates for good
governance and quality leadership.
“Consequently, the CNG asserts that it is neither pro APC nor Pro PDP;
or any political party for that matter. CNG does not condemn or
recommend any candidate or running mate for any political party. CNG,
during its last meeting or at any other engagement, neither discussed
nor condemned choice of Okowa as the VP to the PDP Presidential
Candidate.
“That CNG does not know or have any relationship whatsoever with one
Dr Ibrahim Bello-Dauda, hence, does not recommend or prefer him as VP
candidate for the APC. While a member or affiliate of the CNG may have
his personal opinion on national issues as guaranteed in the Nigeria’s
Constitution, the CNG hereby disassociates itself from such positions
and pronouncement.
“We call on the media to always verify the veracity and authenticity
of any statement before going to press. We equally advise that
journalists should always separate personal opinion of an individual
from the collective, official position of the CNG”.