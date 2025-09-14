Tier-one lender Fidelity Bank Plc will host a high-profile panel session titled ‘Digital Railroads: Powering U.S.–Africa Commerce Through Fintech’ at the upcoming Fidelity Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, USA.

The session, scheduled for Friday, 19 September 2025, will explore how fintech is reshaping cross-border trade by enabling seamless payments, improving access to finance, and driving financial inclusion across Africa and the diaspora.

The panel will bring together some of the brightest minds in digital finance including: Former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Aisha N. Ahmad; Founder of Payaza Africa and a seasoned fintech entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience scaling payment gateways across 20 African countries, Canada, the USA, and UAE; Seyi Ebenezer, and Founder & CEO of Sawport, an AI-powered platform designed for real-time customer engagement in the diaspora and on the continent, Charles Oligbo.

Speaking ahead of the session, divisional head, Agric and Exports, Fidelity Bank Plc, Isaiah Ndukwe, highlighted fintech’s unique role in unlocking Africa’s trade potential, saying, “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is projected to boost intra-African trade by more than 50 per cent by 2030. But challenges like fragmented payment systems, currency conversion, and limited trade finance continue to hold businesses back.

“Fintechs are uniquely positioned to address these gaps—enabling real-time, low-cost cross-border payments, offering alternative financing for SMEs, creating digital identities for exporters, and facilitating diaspora remittances and investments. This is why we’re putting fintech at the heart of discussions at FNITCC Atlanta.”

Hosted in partnership with AFRICON—the premier global gathering of African innovators and changemakers—FNITCC Atlanta will run from 18 to 20 September 2025 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Georgia, USA. The event is expected to attract over 3,000 participants, including investors, trade agencies, exporters, and diaspora professionals, with projected trade and investment deals of more than US$400 million.

Building on the success of previous editions in London (2022) and Houston (2023), this year’s conference underscores Fidelity Bank’s commitment to leveraging fintech as a catalyst for U.S.–Africa commerce, while creating new opportunities across commodities, technology, and the creative industries.

According to the African Development Bank, Africa’s fintech revenues are projected to hit US$30 billion by 2025—a clear sign that digital finance is not just powering transactions but also rewriting the future of trade.

Interested businesses and participants are encouraged to register for the conference.