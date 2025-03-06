Nigeria’s Super Falcons stayed in 36th position in the latest women’s world ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The ranking which was the first in 2025 was published on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

The nine-time African champions, who also maintained their position as the highest ranked team in Africa, clung to 1622 points on the ranking table.

The Justine Madugu’s side were last in action against Les Bleues of France in a friendly last November. They lost the game 2-1.

South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and Ghana complete the top five countries in Africa.

Globally, the United States of America maintained first position, with world champions Spain, Germany, England and Japan completing the top five.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 12 June, 2025.