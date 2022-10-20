After dragging for weeks since the first list was released, the All Progressives Congress (APC) last night released a fresh list of members of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), naming the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as second in command to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The fresh list was signed by national secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, unlike the initial 422-member list signed by the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The list showed that the Adamu-led national working committee (NWC) may have taken full charge of the party’s presidential campaign team.

President Buhari is still the chairman of the campaign council.

Unlike in the first controversial list, Adamu, in the fresh list, has now swapped positions with Tinubu as deputy chairman of the council, while the party’s standard bearer is now third in command as deputy chairman II, with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, retaining his initial position as vice chairman.

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, is still the director general, while former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, remains deputy director general, Operations.

Hon James Faleke also retained his position as secretary of the council.

All members of the APC NWC, all former and present APC governors and their deputies, all members of the National Assembly, among others are members of the campaign council.

LEADERSHIP had reported that President Buhari will formally inaugurate the presidential campaign council tomorrow.

The event is billed to hold at the Banquet Hall of the presidential villa, where the president will also unveil the policy document of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The official flag-off of the campaign which was billed to take place on September 28 was later suspended following the protest that trailed the 422-member list of the campaign council released by its secretary, Hon James Faleke.

Director general of the campaign council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who announced the postponement had said a new date for the inauguration would be announced soon.

Some party big wigs, including governors and members of the APC national working committee (NWC) had rejected the composition of the campaign team on ground that their interest was not carried along.

A letter said to have been written by the party’s national chairman, Adamu, had also stated the grievances of the NWC, which said it was was not involved in the process of making the list.

This led to a series of meetings of APC governors, members of the campaign council and the party leadership where it was admitted that the party ought to have released the list and not the campaign council.

At a meeting held at Transcorp Hotel Abuja, the party leadership, the APC governors and the campaign team had harmonised the list”.