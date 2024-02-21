Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has pledged to continue the payment of N10,000 monthly allowance to each National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member serving in the state to cushion the effects of inflation currently being experienced in the country.

Addressing 1,700 2024 Batch ‘A’ stream one corps members yesterday, during swearing ceremony at Damare Orientation Camp, the governor assured of a conducive environment for corps members, wherever they are serving in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, the governor said the gesture is to ensure optimal performance.

“My dear compatriots, we remain committed to fulfilling the payment of the N10,000 monthly allowance for corps members serving in Adamawa State to cushion the biting effects of inflation currently being experienced.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will reciprocate this gesture by being diligent, disciplined, and hardworking at your places of primary assignments for the betterment of your host communities.

“I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme”.

The state coordinator, Mr Jingi Denis, thanked the state government for augmenting the feeding of corps members and camp officials.

Jingi implored them to sustain a high level of discipline and enthusiasm. “To this end, you will be taken through lessons on the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, general code of conduct, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical trainings.”