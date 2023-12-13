A group of people, described by the Kano State Police Command as “faceless intruders”, has attacked the secretariat of Gwale local government area of the State following the reinstatement of the embattled chairman of LGA, Khalid Ishaq, on Wednesday.

The development comes after a fire outbreak had earlier gutted part of the secretariat building earlier on Wednesday morning.

Ishaq, who was elected chairman of Gwale Local Government Area during the immediate-past administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was suspended by the Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA) for three months. His suspension followed a petition written by Councillors of the local government council and submitted to the KNHA accusing him of alleged involvement in illegal sales of land.

As the three-month period of suspension elapses, he sought legal redress to which the court ruled in his favour and ordered his reinstatement.

The council chairman told newsmen in Kano on Wednesday that after his reinstatement by the court, he also sought Police protection while resuming his office at the secretariat.

“We later came to understand that some people stormed the place while I was inside. They were trying to cause chaos,” he stated.

17 offices and some vehicles worth millions of Naira were said to have been burned down as the Police have promised to fish out the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Gwale Local Government Secretariat has been taken over by armed security personnel while activities at the place were put on hold.

Confirming the incident, the Kano State Police Command in a statement signed by its spokesman, SP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, called for a calm as investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“The timeframe for suspension of the Chairman of Gwale LGA by the Kano State House of Assembly has elapsed today, Wednesday, 13th December, 2023 and there is subsisting Court order reinforcing that the Chairman resume work accordingly.

“Earlier this Morning between 0500-0630hrs there was fire outbreak that torched three offices part of the Secretariat of the Local Government Council Headquarters which include; Community Development, Works and Audit Departments in which the cause is under investigation.

“In order to deter potential criminal around the area from taking advantage, the Police Command this morning provided adequate security for the Chairman and the Local Government Council Headquarters without hitch.

“In addition, there were presence of other security officials including DSS and NSCDC since early morning. At this moment, the area is calm while joint security operatives are currently providing the desired security

“Unfortunately, at about 1135hrs some faceless intruders made forceful entry into the Secretariat Complex and turned the place rowdy and begin pelting stones on everyone. Consequently, the Police used tear smoke and dispersed the intruders.

“In the overall, the situation is adequately under control as investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incidences is ongoing,” the Police statement said.