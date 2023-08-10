FIRS Cannot Collect Revenue For Customs – Analysts

The interim administrator of the Public Affairs Analyst Forum, Ayobami Ayelabowo Israel has challenged a proposal put forth by chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele.

Oyedele’s suggestion that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) could undertake revenue collection for entities like the Customs has been met with staunch opposition from the interim administrator.

The forum administrator emphasised that Oyedele’s stance remained merely his personal opinion and did not hold the weight of higher authorities.

He said the Customs Service, established by legislation, has been entrusted with the exclusive duty of collecting customs duties, regulating border goods, facilitating port goods clearance, and other related functions.

He said these responsibilities diverge from those of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

He argued that Oyedele’s position might be in alignment with undisclosed motives to encroach upon the Nigeria Customs Service’s constitutionally designated responsibilities.

The forum underscored that even in the face of committee chairman outbursts, the sacrosanct nature of the Customs’ role must be upheld, as underscored by constitutional provisions.

According to him, It’s notable that, even with the presence of the FIRS, each state maintains its own boards of internal revenue, emphasizing the multi-pronged approach to revenue generation.

“Former Finance Minister Okonjo Iweala, whose purview included Customs, refrained from altering the agency’s constitutional mandate, emphasizing its significance.

“The current situation prompts questions about whether Taiwo Oyewole’s proposition could indeed erode the Customs’ well-defined responsibilities,” he said.