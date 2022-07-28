The first expo to showcase indigenous content in the Nigerian telecom industry will holds on

Monday and Tuesday, August 1-2, 2022 at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It is being hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) through the Nigerian Office for Development of Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS) with the theme: “Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialisation.”

NODITS was set up in 2021, as the main vehicle for realization of the provisions of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents in the Telecommunications Sector (NPPIC).

The NCC in a statement issued yesterday by its director of public affairs, Reuben Muoka, said team lead at NODITS, Engr. Babagana Digima, said the NTICE Expo is focused on bringing stakeholders in the communications value-chain together and to provide a platform where practicable ideas and solutions can be evolved to stimulate demand and supply of indigenous solutions, technologies, human capacity and skills.

“We have invited indigenous operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policy makers, innovators, influencers, industry leaders, startups, academia and global experts to an exhibition to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies that will help stimulate further growth of the Nigerian digital economy.

“So far, a lot of interested companies, service providers, industry bodies, manufacturers, innovators and government agencies have impressively confirmed participation in the exhibition and we look forward enthusiastically to having productive engagements and far- reaching resolutions, whose implementation will further advance the cause of Nigerian indigenous telecoms development,” Digima said.