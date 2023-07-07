First Lady Sets To Unveil ‘Renewed Hope’ Initiative

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office will bring succour and indeed relief to families in the country when it fully commences.

The First Lady, who is also the National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative, stated this after the second meeting of the Governing Board of the Initiative held at her office at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on Friday.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady noted that all modalities have been put in place to ensure a smooth take-off of the project across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu explained that the various states and local governments will be involved as the project is an all-inclusive for the federation.

She pointed out the focal areas of the project to include Agriculture, Health, Education, Social Investment and Economic Empowerment.

To this end, she noted that there would be a meeting with the wives of all state governors on Friday, July 14, 2023 where the modalities for the successful implementation of the project would be made public.