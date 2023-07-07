Tinubu Pays Tribute To Late Abiola On 25th Memorial Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Late Chief MKO Abiola, GCFR, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his death on July 7.

Tinubu said Nigeria still honours the sacrifice and example of a true hero, which Abiola was, 25 years after his sad demise.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Abiola had died in military detention under controversial circumstances on July 7, 1998, a development that resulted into political crisis.

In 2021, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari decided to honour the late Abiola by conferring on him a posthumous highest national honour of GCFR reserved for Presidents. The government also declared every June 12 a Democracy Day instead May 29 which started at the advent of the 4th Republic in 1999.

Meanwhile, taking to his verified Twitter handle on Friday, President Tinubu wrote: “Today, our nation honors the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise. A true champion of democracy, his courage and integrity, complete dedication to public service, exemplified the highest ideals of our great nation. His legacy endures and his message of hope echoes still. May Allah SWT grant him mercy and increase his rewards.”