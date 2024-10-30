The House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to stop issuing airstrip licence to private individuals and organisations, and as well withdraw such approvals already granted with a view to safeguarding national security.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency of Zamfara State, Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Gumi said the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Living Faith Church situated on Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, as reported by a national daily recently.

He narrated that on Sunday, October 6, 2024, the Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, during the Tehillah Night Special edition at Covenant University Chapel, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, informed his congregation of the approval of an airstrip granted by the Federal Government to his church.

Gumi recalled that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was linked with a private jet used to convey $9.3m in cash to South Africa for purchase of arms, saying the private jet which was seized by the South African authorities has two Nigerians and an Israeli on board at the time.

He expressed worry that, “the country currently experience security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition, importation of illicit/hard drugs, coupled with the inability of our security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the country.

“Granting airstrip to private individuals and organizations will aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country, thus heightening insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution.