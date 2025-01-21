Flight disruptions loomed in the nation’s aviation sector as workers of the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET) have been directed to proceed on strike action from February 4, 2025.

In a joint letter to the director-general of NiMET, Prof. Charles Anosike, the National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Amalgamated Union Of Public Corporations; Civil Service Technical And Recreational Services Employees (AUPCCSTRSE), and Association Of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), alleged that the management of NiMET has refused to comply with ministerial directive for the review of Conditions of Service of its workers.

The unions also accused the NiMet management of non-implementation of the reviewed scheme of service of the agency since 2019.

The letter titled, ‘RE: Failure To Respond To Lawful And Reasonable Demands – 14 Days ultimatum,’ the unions said the workers in the agency do not deserve the sufferings that the actions and inactions of the NiMET leadership has continued to mete out to them.

“We are highly concerned that your Management has inexplicably refused all entreaties from our Unions to address the extremely adverse circumstances of the workers of NiMet. Despite being evidently aware of the clear backward state of NiMet’s staff welfare status in the aviation industry, your Management remains unmoved and lethargic in addressing this obvious malady.

“Our unions have severally, individually and jointly, sought to call your attention to these issues, but, these efforts, including ultimatum, have been totally rebuffed, or ignored completely by you. This sad narrative, you must admit, stands your Management in very poor state in industrial relations administration.

“Our Unions stand on good grounds to refuse to continue to be so treated, more importantly, the workers of the Agency do not deserve the suffering that the actions and inaction of your Management continue to mete out to them,” they stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that the bone of contention includes non-implementation of new minimum wage; non-payment of nine-month arrears of consequential adjustment of the 2019 Minimum Wage Act; refusal to comply with ministerial directive for the review of Conditions of Service, and non-implementation of the reviewed scheme of service of the Agency since 2019.

Others included, “Non-payment of 40% peculiar allowance; non-payment of. 25-35% wage award; non-payment of Hardship Allowance; failure to aid the process of transition from CONMETSS; refusal to meet with our Union over these issues, and other states issues.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to inform you that the Unions as named above shall be moved to commence industrial action against the Agency after fourteen (14) days from date if the stated issues are not completely ameliorated. Therefore, all workers of NiMet by copy of this letter are hereby directed to withdraw all services at the Agency with effect from 6am on Tuesday 4th of February, 2025 unless otherwise directed.”