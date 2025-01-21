Tragedy befell family members as well as the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Monday, following the death of the Acting Head of the Audit Department at the hospital, Oluwaseun Adeniyi who committed suicide by jumping into a well.

Adeniyi took his life shortly after eating dinner at his residence located at the Obantoko area of Abeokuta metropolis of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

While security operatives and the hospital management are still battling to unravel the rationale behind his action, LEADERSHIP however gathered that Adeniyi, who assumed the position of Acting Head of the Audit Department of FMC two months ago, neither showed any sign of distress for anyone to have suspected such act.

While the deceased was rumoured to have had history of a mental disorder, FMC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Segun Orisajo, who spoke with LEADERSHIP over the tragic incident said such suspicion could not be ascertained as Adeniyi did not display such tendency throughout the period of his working with the hospital.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent reliably gathered that one of the deceased’s children was set to marry in about a month before the tragic incident occurred.

His body has been recovered from the well and has since been deposited at a morgue.

Orisajo however, expressed the hospital management’s deep sorrow over Adeniyi’s sudden death, stressing that “It was an unfortunate incident; the management feels saddened about this development”.

Describing the late Adeniyi as “a hardworking and loyal staff member whose sudden death came as a shock to everyone at the hospital”, Orisajo maintained that the unfortunate incident caught the entire management off guard, saying, “It is quite an irreparable loss” .

“The management extends its heartfelt condolences to the department, as well as to the immediate and extended family members of the deceased,” Orisajo added.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola to comment on the matter proved abortive, as she would not respond to message sent to her Whatsapp line.