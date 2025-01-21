The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to develop the grassroots for sustainable development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akume stated this while receiving a delegation from the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Council Chairmen of Nigeria (NALGON) led by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Shaba Ibrahim in Abuja.

The SGF, in a statement by the Director, Media in his office, Segun Imohiosen, underscored the premium the administration places on bringing development to the grassroots through the local government autonomy and other initiatives for meaningful development across the country.

He said, “Grassroots development is the cornerstone of this administration. President Tinubu is committed to ensuring that the quality of life at the local level receives the needed attention. This is why he emphasised on the actualisation of the local government autonomy.”

Akume encouraged all Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu as he steers the affairs of the country, assuring that he means well for the general well-being of all citizens.

He added that the steps taking so far by Tinubu are indicative of his unwavering determination to ensure that sustainable development trickle down to people living in rural areas.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of NALGON, Emeritus Rt. Hon. Ibrahim said the essence of the visit was to seek the SGF’s endorsement for the “One Nigeria” Project and to acquaint him with the preparations towards the forthcoming edition.

Ibrahim added that NALGON is committed to champion the “One Nigeria Project” and seeking collaboration with the SGF office and other relevant stakeholders towards the success of the conference.

He added that the forthcoming conference will bring Nigerians across the 774 local government areas together towards propagating unity for the progress of the country.