The Ewulu community with adjourning areas in Aniocha South local government area of Delta State has been submerged by rising floodwater amid repeated appeals by the government urging residents in flood-prone coastal regions to relocate to higher ground.

According to local sources, the flood which is an annual occurrence has taken over the main access road linking the community thereby posing a significant threat.

The floodwaters were rising quickly and are expected to soon reach homes near the Umuomi River which serves as a flood channel for the area.

Visitors to the Ewulu community now have to take a longer route through the neighbouring town of Isheagu since many still remain in the area despite these warnings.

A resident of Ewulu, Andrew Uchendu, stressed the importance of a swift response from the authorities to mitigate the impact of the flood on the community.

He called on the Delta State Government to urgently assist those living in low-lying areas, explaining that with the main access road submerged as residents now face higher transportation costs and difficulties reaching their homes.

“The flooding of the main road means it is only a matter of time before the water reaches the coastal areas where many of our people live. The sooner the government steps in, the better for our community,” Andrew said.

He added that advocated the need to establish internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps to accommodate those affected. “Planning for such camps now would help ease the situation for those at risk,” he stated.