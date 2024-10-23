The Kwara State government has re-introduced free bus ride to provide relief for residents of Ilorin metropolis to cushion the effects of the current economic challenges in the country.

Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology in the state, Hon. Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, who disclosed this said the initiative was part of the state’s efforts to cushion the effects of rising cost of transportation.

She noted that the designated buses were made available to provide free transportation to all residents on specific routes within Ilorin, the state capital.

Adelodun-Yusuf said the buses will cover key routes such as Sango, Ogidi, Mandate, Post Office, Amoyo, among others.

She added that, “This will ensure that commuters, especially, students, workers and low income earners, can move across the city with ease.”

The commissioner emphasised that the state government was committed to mitigating the challenges faced by the people of the state, urging residents to take advantage of the palliative support and be patient as the government was working on long-term economic recovery measures.

She assured the public that this intervention will run for an extended period, with plans to review and expand the service based on the evolving economic situation.