Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the next All Progressives Congress (APC) government under Bola Tinubu if elected would dredge the River Niger to curtail the annual flooding and deaths in its tributary states like Kwara, Niger and others.

The governor therefore asked the people of Lafiagi in Edu local government of the state to vote for Tinubu at the 2023 polls, saying his victory would benefit the northern and other parts of the state.

He listed the dredging of the River Niger as one of the top projects the state government would pursue with Tinubu if he emerges as president.

He said Kwara would also press for federal interventions on many roads and other capital projects within the state, including the Chikanda-Kosubosu road project and the upgrading of the Lafiagi Technical College.

The governor was speaking in Lafiagi where he was turbaned the Sadaukin Lafiagi by the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Muhammed Kudu Kawu. The turbanning was held as the Emir celebrated his first-year anniversary on the throne.

The governor was turbanned alongside Senator Sadiq Umar who got the title of Dan-Amar of the Lafiagi Emirate.

ADVERTISEMENT

AbdulRazaq promised to consolidate on the gains of the administration in the Emirate by paying more attention to their welfare and infrastructural needs.

Emir of Lafiagi, Alh Muhammad Kudu Kawu, said they deemed it fit to confer the governor with such title in appreciation of his government’s strides in the Emirate, stressing that the Emirate has witnessed significant progress during the present administration and promised that the people of the Lafiagi would reward him with their vote in the coming election.