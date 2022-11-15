The founder, Mercy City in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has ordered the dissolution of the IDP Camp opened in the city at the peak of flood disaster in the country.

This was not, however, without a mouth watering cash gift to the tune of N5million to all the IDPs as they were leaving the camp.

They left happier and richer than they came to the camp courtesy of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation.

The IDPs, who spent about three weeks in the camp, were rescued by the Foundation team, which was personally led by Prophet Fufeyin himself.

While in the camp, they were provided with all they needed to live their normal lives, including a constant power supply, recreational centre and more.

Their experience was described as home away from home, even better as they did not need to work before they could feed.

The revered cleric had personally visited them in the camp, prayed for them, encouraged them and served them good to their excitement.

All the flood victims testified to a memorable stay as they had all they wanted in the IDP camp.

While departing the camp, every individual was properly accounted for as they were all documented.

Prophet Fufeyin released heavenly blessings of protection on them and prophetically prayed for their children to be greater in life.

He also expressed gratitude to the partners of Mercy TV globally, who have made the project a reality.

The IDPs could not betray their joy for the nice experience they had in the camp. They thanked Prophet Fufeyin, Mercy City and its partners for giving them succour at a moment of need.

The total N5million cash gift was given to them in order to help them start something meaningful as they begin a new life.