Bayelsa State government has ordered the relocation of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Kaiama community in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area over its susceptible nature to perennial flooding which often results in damage of facility and equipment in the school.

The decision to relocate the school is due to the viral picture being circulated on social media about its dilapidated nature and calls for the state government to intervene.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Hon. Ayiba Duba, who responded in a statement in Yenagoa, said though the state government is not unaware of the state of the school and others due to flooding, Governor Douye Diri has directed that the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Kaiama be relocated to a new site and provided with new facilities.

Duba also stated that the State commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah has embarked on on-the-spot assessment of the school and others, ”For the avoidance of doubt, government is not unaware of the condition of our schools and a holistic plan of action is being implemented to revamp them.”

“This explains why the government is committing huge resources on several ongoing renovation and reconstruction of existing school’s infrastructure and construction of new ones. The case of the Government Girls’ Secondary School Kaiama is particularly pathetic because the school is susceptible to perennial flooding which often results in damage of facility and equipment in the school”.

“While the state government will continue to implement the ongoing reconstruction of infrastructure in a phased and systematic manner within the limit of available resources, the governor has directed that the Government Girls’ Secondary School Kaiama be relocated to a new site and provided with new facilities. The Ministry of Education is already implementing the directive,” he said.