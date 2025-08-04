Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has been urged to focus his infrastructural drive on providing functional drainage systems in Maiduguri and other cities in the State in order to permanently scale the perennial flooding disaster ravaging the North-East State.

While emphasising the fact that the State was in desperate need of modern drainage systems beyond the overhead bridges being built by the State government, Christopher Chinedumuije, a Professor of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Studies, in an open letter addressed to Governor Zulum, stated that: “Borno State has one of the worst drainage systems in Nigeria, if not the worst.”

Professor Chinedumuije added that, “While Borno has struggled over the years with the pains of insurgency and displacement, a new and preventable humanitarian crisis is tightening its grip on the State – flooding,” adding that a stitch in time saves nine.