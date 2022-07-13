Flour Mills of Nigeria, announced the launch of the Golden Penny 400g Pasta pack, as part of its commitment to feeding the nation daily, food and agro-allied company.

The new product, launched into the market, represents Flour Mills of Nigeria’s proactive response to consumer demand for varied sizes of Golden Penny pasta suitable for different occasions.

With the new 400g pack, FMN continues its dedication to retaining the nutritional quality of its signature pasta while providing young families with midi packs designed to serve various purposes and needs.

Made from the finest quality Durum, Golden Penny Pasta is a great nutritional source of dietary fibre, Energy, protein, and vitamin A, necessary for healthy growth and vitality. Variants of the premium Golden Penny pasta brand include; consumer favourites, such as Spaghetti, Spaghettini, Macaroni, Twist, and Couscous.

Speaking on the proactive nature of FMN as a leading food manufacturing company in Nigeria, the managing director, Food Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Devlin Hainsworth stated that, “FMN as a Group has been relentlessly feeding the nation for over six decades.

‘Golden Penny’ embodies our invaluable food brands which are designed to always afford our consumers tasty yet nutritious food options. “Our launch of the 400g pasta pack is still a pragmatic response to our consumers’ needs and we believe that this new product invariably creates a wider range of options for young families in accordance with their budgets.”

The marketing director, Foods, Bisi Idowu, said consumers can expect quality, tasty, and highly nutritious pasta products in the 400g pack, the same qualities that have enjoyed.

With the new 400g Golden Penny pasta pack, FMN aims to continue to foster close-knit bonds among young families while providing great tasting and nourishing food to millions of Nigerian homes.

Flour Mills of Nigeria is recognised as one of Nigeria’s leading Food and Agro-allied groups. FMN is devoted to feeding the nation while actively investing in attaining Nigeria’s food self-sufficiency goals.