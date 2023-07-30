Fluctuating Oil Prices Weakens Shell, TotalEnergies Profits In Q2, 2023

Shell and TotalEnergies have reported weak financial earnings in Q2, 2023 following sharp drop in energy prices.

Both firms reported sharp falls in second-quarter profit after recording bumper 2022 earnings as oil and gas prices, refining margins and trading results all weakened.

Oil and gas prices soared last year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but energy prices have dropped sharply this year as fears of shortages eased amid global economic challenges.

Both companies missed earnings forecasts on Thursday, recording headline profit for April-June of around $5 billion each, down 56 per cent year-on-year at Shell and 49 per cent at TotalEnergies. Still, this was broadly in line with Shell’s performance in 2021, while TotalEnergies outperformed its pre-invasion results.

Shell slowed the pace of its share buyback programme to $3 billion in the next three months and $2.5 billion thereafter, while TotalEnergies stuck to a flagged $2 billion for the third quarter.

Shell also raised its dividend by 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter, as expected.