The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC) has called on the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, to focus his attention on addressing the internal wrangling within the opposition party in the state and leave the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara alone.

RSEYLC, which is an amalgamation of indigenous ethnic youth leaders, made the call in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday.

The statement, which was signed by the chairman of the group, Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana, said the youth leaders will not tolerate the tarnishing of Fubara’s exemplary record of service and commitment to Rivers people.

The statement read in part: “The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC), an amalgamation of indigenous ethnic youth leaders, condemns the recent vitriolic campaign of calumny launched by Mr. Tony Okocha, the embattled Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, against the Executive Governor of Rivers State

“In the face of Mr. Okocha’s reckless and baseless diatribes, we assert unequivocally that the Rivers State Youth Leaders Coalition will not tolerate the tarnishing of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s exemplary record of service and commitment to Rivers people.

“His tireless efforts in fulfilling electoral promises and championing the progress of Rivers State demand respect, not unwarranted attacks fueled by political expediency. It is evident that Mr. Okocha, acting as a pawn in the hands of political puppeteers, seeks to sow seeds of discord and derail the governance agenda of Rivers State.

“We call upon Mr. Okocha to heed this stern warning and redirect his focus towards addressing the internal crises plaguing the Rivers State APC, rather than engaging in a futile and misguided campaign against a democratically elected Governor.

“Furthermore, we caution all stakeholders against underestimating the resolve of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. His commitment to peace and stability should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Any attempt to disrupt the harmony and progress of our state will be met with fierce resistance from Rivers Youth Leaders and the entire populace.”