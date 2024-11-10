A leading African cassava processing company in Iseyin local government area of Oyo State, Psaltry International, has reaffirmed its drive for a sustainable agribusiness environment in Oyo State.

In the scheme, the firm said, cassava farmers and neighbouring communities would benefit immensely as out-growers have accessed N600 million cassava stems, agric loans, among other inputs.

Chief executive officer of the company, Yemisi Iranloye, in a statement yesterday by her special adviser on special duties in Ibadan, said this while reacting to a media report criticising the firm for delayed payment to farmers.

She added that nothing of such happened as there had been a payment plan according to a memorandum of understanding that has been used for years.

Dwelling on the accusations of payment defaults and lack of transparency in the weighing system, the company stated that such claims were far from the truth, stating that Psaltry purchases over ₦1 billion worth of cassava annually from three main segments of suppliers.

“Psaltry is reacting to a so-called exclusive” news story from a blog alleging that Oke-Ogun cassava farmers would no longer sell cassava to the company due to delayed payments, lack of transparency in weighing system and no traceable benefits for both community and its indigenes.

“This is clearly the work of mischief makers. Our priority has always been to contribute meaningfully to the communities where we operate. We believe that sustainable agriculture and responsible business go hand-in-hand and our 15-year journey reflects that commitment.

“First, we procure cassava from our out-grower farmers whom we pre-fund. Secondly, we source cassava from traders we pre-fund to reach deep, remote areas where it would be difficult for farmers to bring their produce to us, ensuring that no farmer is left out of our supply chain. Thirdly, we work with traders that we have previously trained who now supply us cassava independently.

“We are happy to inform you that over N600 million cassava stems, herbicides as well as agricultural loans were made available to these out-growers.”