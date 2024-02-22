Ford Foundation has advocated social justice through the judiciary arm of government in commemoration of the World International Day for Social Justice.

To this end, the regional director, Ford Foundation West Africa, Dr. ChiChi Aniagolu, has said the World International Day for Social Justice serves as a stark reminder that achieving fairness and equity is the bedrock of every society.

“When social justice is compromised, the very fabric of society begins to unravel. In Africa, the greater pressure is always on the Executive and the Legislature to ensure democracy, good governance and fight corruption. However, equally important in upholding social justice is the role of a robust judicial system due to its interpretative, dispute resolution, and enforcement role,” she stressed.

According to her, the Judiciary in West Africa is plagued with a myriad of problems – inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, political/governmental interference, bribery and corruption, adding that biased appointments of judges and unfair removal of sitting judges has continued to happen in the sector.

“Sometimes the judicial system is manipulated to usurp constitutional rule, stifle dissenting groups, and gag freedom of expression with political opponents, the Media, and CSOs,” she said.

This, she said, is compounded by inadequate legal aid against a backdrop of high legal fees for a sub-region where over 30 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line.

‘’Rural populations and vulnerable groups in West Africa often face significant barriers to justice making it seem as though justice is on sale to the highest bidder!,’’ she added.