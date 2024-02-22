Worried by the worsening hardship in Nigeria, an economic expert, Mr. Samson Olutayo Olorunda, has called for collaborative effort of the three tiers of government to combat the menace.

The expert told LEADERSHIP in Ikinyinwa-Ijesa, Obokun local government area of Osun State that the current hardship cannot solved by the federal government alone, adding that it is crucial for state and local governments to engage in agricultural initiatives similar to what Niger State is doing.

Olorunda noted that relying on massive food importation by the federal government is a misconception, especially considering the forward contract arrangement involving our crude oil sales, which the immediate past federal government had committed to projects.

His words, “The present federal government is not receiving dollar revenue from the current crude oil sales; today’s dollar income has been used to borrow money yesterday”.

To enhance federal government efforts, Olorunda suggested a patriotic national assembly that would pass laws for a percentage of their emoluments and those of other political office holders to be set aside for palliatives.

Olorunda charged the state government to ensure that money designated for palliatives are prioritised for immediate impact adding that they should avoid diverting them to self-serving white elephant projects.

He warned against playing politics with what is happening in the country, noting that economic pains are worldwide at a time like this.

The chartered accountant urged Nigerians to direct their “we are hungry” towards governors, House of Representatives members, and Senators in the National Assembly adding that political leaders should emulate Senator Adeola Olamilekan, aka Yayi and a couple of others like him by providing meaningful intervention to their communities.