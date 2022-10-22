Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro has called for the declaration of October 20 as a national Freedom day, to honour the memory of the ENDSARS protest and protesters.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to mark the 2nd year anniversary of the ENDSARS protest in Abuja, Mr. Okiro said such recognition would give Nigerian youths a sense of belonging and help in nation building.

The former police boss who was represented by the President of the Nigeria First Foundation, Comrade Vic Morrow called on Presidential candidates in the 2023 election to prioritize youth and gender issues for the progress of the country.

Mr Okiro commended the federal government for resolving the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and advised Nigerian youths to shun violence during the forthcoming polls.

He said, “Your Excellency Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, we accord you all the respects of the land and all supports and solidarity to put Nigeria First for the good of all. And by this occasion, we formally and publicly seek for the approval of our prayers based on the following germane facts and realities. Sir, today the 20th of October, 2022 officially marks the second year memorial of the EndSARS Protest, an unprecedented nationwide peaceful leaderless but highly coordinated movement against Police brutalities, social injustices and generally bad governance. Objectively, the movement sought for the resurgence of conscience and a deliberate effort to make Nigeria work systematically under your leadership and administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anytime I remember the EndSARS I feel a deep pain in my heart looking that the way our young peaceful protesters were taken off the surface of this world, all in the name of fighting for a just Country. As we speak a lot of families are still in pains mourning the loss of their beloved children who left their homes in solidarity for social justice, freedom and for a BETTER NIGERIA. This was not just calling for an end to Police brutalities but seeking to redress injustices in all ramifications but unfortunately they left their houses and families that black 20th day of October, 2020 and are still not back home and the reality is they will never return home.

“In as much as they will never come back to their immediate families, the truth is that – their labour will never be in vain. Their legacies live in our hearts and our solidarity is very much with Your Excellency to make this day a memorable one which in many ways will become one of the finest legacy Your Excellency would be highly remembered for. It is highly believed Your Excellency is capable to give a presidential delaration of october 20th as a national freedom day just as you graciously declared JUNE 12 as DEMOCRACY DAY in honour of the Late M.K.O. Abiola’s political struggles for sustainable and democratic freedom.”