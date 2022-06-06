Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are yet to arrest any suspect in connection with the killing and burning of Ahmad Usman for alleged blasphemy at the Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

Police spokesperson in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), DSP Josephine Adeh, while reacting to the incident, said the police has restored normalcy at the area but no suspect has been arrested yet.

According to her, “At about 13:00 hours, one Ahmad Usman a 30 years old member of the local vigilante around Tippa garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got into an argument with a Cleric (Malam) whose name is yet unknown from the same area.

“The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilized by the clergy numbering about 200.

“Upon the receipt of this information, a quick intervention team comprising of the surveillance and ambush team of the command attached to the Gwagwalada divisional police headquarters was drafted to the scene where the enflamed victim was rescued suffering severe degrees of burn and taken immediately to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the situation, while monitoring and surveillance of the area continues.”

The police further urged residents to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension of any kind from any quarters as discrete investigation continues to unravel facts surrounding the ugly incident and to effect the arrest of the perpetrators therein.

Also, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, while warning against indiscriminate act of self-help in obtaining justice, stated that adequate sanctions will be meted on subscribers of this crude and dastardly act.