Nigeria’s former minister of state Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva alongside with his wife Mrs Alayingi Sylva has been honoured with the Prestigious International Eminence Peace Ambassadors, EPA Award.

The president International Association of World Peace Advocate IAWPA, Amb. Per Stafse represented by its spokesman Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke said the duo were singled out for this prestigious honour due to their selfless contributions to fostering peace in Nigeria.

He added that as an organisation created to ensure that peace strives in all sectors of human endeavours across the 193 member states of the United Nations for social-economic development, investment and provision of assistance to internally displaced persons and physically challenged people in the society that Mr and Mrs Sylva has met all the criteria to become a peace ambassador of the United Nations

According to him, they are at their best in promoting the universal principle of United Nations Global Peace Mission at the International, Regional, National and grassroots levels.

and Chief Sylva and especially his wife Mrs Sylva has met the criteria to become United Nations ambassadors.

Receiving the award on behalf of Chief Sylva, Mr Julius Bokoru a media practitioner said the former governor is deeply honoured and appreciated them for the award and dedicated it to God, his family and the good people of Bayelsa State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said as governor of Bayelsa State, it was the motive of peace that inspired him to conceptualise the Amnesty Programme when the Niger Delta was in turmoil and also as Minister for Petroleum Resources pushed for the passage of the PIB to resolve issues in the oil industry to enable The region benefit more from oil production and saying the award is an unexpected encouragement that will spore him to increase his efforts in peace building not only in our communities and Nigeria globally

On her part Mrs Alayingi Sylva who is humility personified due to her remarkable contributions to humanity has bagged over one hundred and thirty prestigious awards over the years and among these notable accolades is the award of Eminent Peace Ambassador as a global impact that took place today

Mrs Sylva while responding to questions from Journalists said she never realised her love for humanity will earn her this award stating that it gives her joy to solve problems and bring succour to the less privileged in the society thereby giving them a sense of belonging.

She said what gave her joy was when her NGO gave scholarship to nine orphans and witnessed their graduation from the university with two bagging first class degrees and also her health care foundation collaborating with multiple organisations to sponsor essential health services, surgeries, awareness campaigns and training programmes to over twenty five thousand people bringing about positive transformations and renewed hope to the hopeless in the society.

In addition to her remarkable endeavours, Mrs Alayingi as an ardent Entrepreneur and CEO of several establishments amongst others are Blossom Natural Food Industries Limited, WalkTall Global services ,she is a health Coach, who is passionate for healthy living and founder of Centre for Gender Values and Culture which provides scholarships for out of school children all over Nigeria.

While pouring encomium on Mrs Sylva and to felicitate with her on the award, Mrs Sam Ugbuku wife of Chief Sam Ngbuku NDDC Chairman and Mrs Lokpobiri wife of the Minister for Petroleum Resources Oil said the award to the former first lady was well deserving due to her desire to help the less privileged over the years that has earned her several awards since she became the first lady of Bayelsa State and called on all women to emulate her for the development of peace in their various domains and also bring succour to the less privileged wherever it deemed fit for a better society