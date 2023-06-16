Former Sports Minister Dare Lauds Tinubu On Student Loans Law

Immediate past minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for asserting to a student loans bill passed by the 9th National Assembly.

The law, which is now signed into law known as „An act to provide for easy access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Bank“ will enable Nigerian students in higher institutions of learning have access to financial assistance.

The loan can be accessed for the purpose of paying school fees, accommodation, textbooks, research, education materials or any other purpose that‘s justified by the institutions. The amount will differ from student to student and course to course.

Reacting to the development, Chief Dare thanked President Tinubu for being a father to Nigerian youth, signing the very important bill that will allow them have access to affordable education that will help take them out of the path of poverty and give them a chance to succeed.

„On Point ! President Tinubu Signs the Students Loan Bill, SLB. Thank you for being a father to the youth. Affordable education will help take our youth out of the path of poverty and give them a chance to succeed,“ Dare said via his Twitter page.