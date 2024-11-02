An interreligious organisation under the auspices of National Prayer Team has called for a collective action to end the Nigeria’s multifaceted crises, saying that the organisation is set to hold national prayer week for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu.

The director general of the National Prayer Forum, Chief Segun Balogun Afolorunikan, held a press conference yesterday with the theme, ‘Seeking the Intervention of God in Nigeria’s Affairs.’

Afolorunikan said the organisation which consist of both Muslims and Christians are deeply concerned with the current plight of millions of Nigerians who find themselves grappling with an alarming mix of socioeconomic challenges, insecurity, and general despair.

“We have reached a point where we cannot totally leave our lives to the vagaries that have posed more difficulty to our living.

“With a nation increasingly marred by kidnapping, terrorism, and soaring food prices driven by the relentless rise in petroleum expenses, the time for collective national prayers has become not just imperative, but essential,” he said.

The director general elaborated on the dire living conditions faced by Nigerians of all strata and the urgent need for unity of purpose.

“As living beings, we are expected to be organized in arranging our lives as individuals and as a people. We cannot afford to pretend any longer,” he admonished.

He said that the press conference set the stage for a significant forthcoming event: a week-long national prayer initiative spearheaded by the National Prayer Team (NPT).

Afolorunikan explained that the initiative aimed to harness the collective spiritual energies of Nigeria’s diverse population in hopes of delivering divine intervention to improve the lives of millions.

“We must never undermine the place of the spiritual in our lives. The solutions to Nigeria’s multifaceted crises require both practical and spiritual approaches.

“It is a call to our population of over 200 million citizens walloping in abject poverty and all the multifarious challenges to beseech Almighty God for special intervention,” he said.

He explained that the week’s activities will unfold both at the National Mosque and the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja, that the Muslim community will gather for seven days, led by 313 huffazs who will recite the Quran over this period, culminating in the recitation of 2,191 verses dedicated to national stability.

“The prayer will culminate on Friday with an ambitious goal of reciting salat in honor of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) a staggering 3,310,000 times.

“Meanwhile, the Christian community will rally for a unified week of powerful prayer, with warriors from various denominations targeting the afflictions facing the nation.

“Our strong belief is that in situations like this, invoking the Supreme power of the most powerful God is more imperative,” he stated, accentuating confidence that divine intervention could help alleviate the socio-economic strife,” he said.

While acknowledging the government’s role in addressing these pressing issues, he emphasised the importance of engaging with political leadership, encouraging participation from state governors and other pivotal figures.

“Letters were dispatched to the Sultan of Sokoto, as well as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and state governors, to ensure all key stakeholders are involved in the national prayer event.

“Plans for the Muslim prayer will involve the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu, chairing the session, while the Christian gathering will be presided over by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu,” he said.