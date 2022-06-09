A non-governmental organisation, Global Relations Foundation (GRF), has harped on the need for Nigerian youths to engage in a worthy cause aimed at enhancing their capacity towards nation-building, peace and progress.

The organisation also called for partnership among various stakeholders and international partners to curb social vices mitigating against youth development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder, Global Relations Foundation, Jace Owie, in a statement on Wednesday after the official launch of the organisation, said part of their focus was promoting youths, inter-Nations and cross-cultural development.

“We create opportunities on a global scale for young potentials, entrepreneurs and cultural diplomacy to meet the partnerships needed to achieve individual, societal and organizational growth and progress,” he said.

Owie noted that since its inception, the NGO has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, German Government, Mayor of Capitol Heights in the United States, among others.