Miss Kshama Bindu is planning to ‘marry’ herself at a traditional Hindu ceremony due to take place on the evening of June 11, 2022 in a temple in the city of Vadodara, in the western state of Gujarat, India.

Decked up in her red bridal outfit, with henna on her hands and vermilion powder in her hair parting, the bride will do the customary seven rounds around the sacred fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-wedding rituals such as Haldi (where turmeric mixed with oil is applied on the bride) and sangeet (music and dance) will be held earlier in the day. After the wedding, she will visit Goa for a two-week-long honeymoon.

The only missing component from all the celebrations will be a groom. That’s because Miss Bindu plans to “marry” herself in what is perhaps going to be India’s first case of sologamy.

“Many people tell me I’m a great catch,” the 24-year-old sociology student and a blogger said, adding that, “I tell them, ‘I caught myself’.”

By marrying herself, Miss Bindu said she would be dedicating her life to “self-love”.

Sologamy, a wedding ceremony where people marry themselves, has been a growing trend in the West over the past few years. It has now reached Indian shores.

Credit: BBC/News