CROMARIA Care Foundation has awarded N100,000 scholarship each to 10 students in Umunna Nsulu autonomous community in Isiala Ngwa North local government area of Abia State.

The chairman and executive director of the foundation, Dr Obioma Orji, announced this yesterday during its 2023 annual disbursements under the CROMARIA Empowerment for Africa in the community.

The occasion also witnessed the commissioning of the upgraded and renovated two blocks of 10 classrooms at Nsulu Secondary School, the distribution of 1,600 bags of fertiliser to farmers and foodstuffs to widows.

Orji said he and his wife established the foundation and embarked on the interventions to give back to the society by touching the lives of the less privileged and widows.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State commended the foundation for embarking on the interventions, noting that they are in line with the vision of his administration.

“Quality education remains the cornerstone of the vision for a prosperous Abia State. And it is instructive to know that this is one of the highlights of today’s occasion – the scholarship given to the students,” he said.

Represented by his wife, Mrs Priscilla Otti, he said the administration believes in the power of collaboration and recognises the invaluable contributions of organisations like the foundation to the wellbeing of the residents.

“The achievements highlighted today such as the renovations, construction of houses and commitment to education and agriculture align seamlessly with our vision for a thriving and empowered Abia State,” he said.

Extolling the founders of the foundation for their good deeds and vision, the governor, who encouraged other well-to-do persons to emulate them, prayed God to bless and replenish the couple’s resources.