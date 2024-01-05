President Bola Tinubu and governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, have been commended for putting aside party differences to seal a peace deal for the progress of Rivers State.

The Coalition of Minority and Indigenous Ethnic Groups in Africa gave the commendation at a press conference, yesterday.

Applauding them for displaying sportsmanship, convener Yakubu Dauda, also hailed the governor for implementing the agreement for the return of peace in the state.

The governor, by his action, Dauda said has shown tremendous respect to President Tinubu by ensuring that all the warring factions in the state shield their swords in the interest of the generality of Rivers people.

“The Coalition of Minority Ethnic and Indigenous groups in Africa is using this medium to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his laudable initiative that has brought peace to Rivers State,” it added.

“The action of the president indeed indicates that he is the President for all Nigerians and not a select few. This is commendable and necessary for leadership in a country as complex as Nigeria.

“From all indications, the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has also displayed a gentlemanly mien throughout the political conflict in the state. He has proven that he is a man of peace, and his actions and inaction are in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

“Also, the fact that the governor of Rivers State agreed on the terms of the peace accord indicates that his intentions are not for personal or selfish reasons, as a section of the media has reported. In our opinion, it is for peace to reign in Rivers State, given the history of ethnic restiveness in the state.

“The Coalition of Minority Ethnic and Indigenous Groups in Africa salutes the courage of the governor of Rivers State and extends its appreciation to other political actors in the state; they elected to drop their differences in the interest of peace.”

The group, however, urged the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, to give peace a chance in Rivers State by abiding by the interventions made by Tinubu.