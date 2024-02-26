Apparently worried with the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians, a non governmental organization, Magdala Unity Foundation has provided free feeding for over 400 vulnerable people in Kaduna with cooked foods.

The free feeding outreach by the foundation is themed: Ending Hunger -Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 in Kaduna took place at Ungwa rimi in Kaduna North local government area of the state.

Speaking on the sideline of the outreach, Amb.Mrs Julia Akerede, the director economic empowerment of the foundation who spoke on behalf of the president of the foundation, Deaconess Ambassador Bola Victoria Ihesiulor said one of the missions of the foundation is to help the less privilege in the society.

She said as a foundation, they have recognised that there is hunger and poverty in the country, and thought it wise to contribute their quota as part of their corporate social responsibility in alleviating the suffering of the people particularly the vulnerable in the society, hence the decision to feed people with cooked food for free.

She pledged that the feeding programme would be sustained from one location to another as God provide them with the resources, adding that the foundation also hoped to provide an education centre for our of school children among other plans for the future that will positively touch the lives of the vulnerable and give them a sense of belonging in the society.

” As a foundation, we are also calling on well to do individuals, organizations to also help in touching lives of the vulnerable, while we are also soliciting for partnership,” she said.

Also, Hon. Mrs Elizabeth Abuk, the director of administration and finance of the foundation, said they were about the present situation in the country particularly the hunger which she said calls for concern by all and sundry.

She reiterated the call for partnership with the foundation, adding that the foundation is committed to touching lives in any positive way possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the children who benefitted from the free feeding could not hide their joy and commended the foundation and prayed to God to bless members of the foundation for their kind gesture.