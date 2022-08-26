How would you assess Nigeria’s information technology space?

Other than rapidly growing digital economy of Nigeria, I would say that Nigeria’s information technology space is gradually transforming into advance tech as there are enhanced business process standards and economic growth, but more importantly, the increased internet penetration and smart device revolution is a noteworthy improvement

Is the country doing enough to fill the space in terms of mentorship, providing start-ups among others for it’s teeming unemployed youth who are desirous of engaging themselves in the sector?

Honestly speaking, I don’t think so, as I cannot see or feel any positive life-changing impact from that….what they have done or might have done…but then I may be wrong.

What value is your organization providing in IT?

That of value Improvement ranging from type of product, customer service, delivery and packaging, integrity, price and all.

Professionalism of tech trading, setting the standard on how people do businesses in computer village, mentorship and encouragement of young minds to maximise social media for sales.

So, going by the proposals we have lately from payment platforms (Fintech), apart from providing affordable gadgets to get the attention of startups when they want to create their offices while working on a lean budget, I must say we are truly significant. The drive has been content creation and social engagement while selling convenience.

The vision and mission have been helped by having like minds, a spirit of discernment and consistent reinforcements.

What are the challenges for organisations like yours, engaged in IT?

We have some challenges which we may have control over and others we are contending with that are beyond us; economic issues like policy, political instability, and others. Also, online impersonation is the duplication of our posts, and names and deceiving people to make payment into their accounts.

Selling unique products, being the price moderator, we ensure when customers need products we are the best choice and we almost always have it cheaper.

To increase our network and net worth, optimum service delivery, household name and stop-shop for used and new products, remain with the customer throughout the gadget lifecycle

Now, most youths are exploiting the IT space for fraudulent activities. As a stakeholder in the sector, what should be done to curb, if not eliminate it?

Youths should open their minds wide enough to what the IT space is; it is rather mediocrity to think of fraudulent activities only when it comes to IT. There is so much to do on the internet; infact, some spaces are getting saturated while some others we have not even scratched the surface. It takes almost the same time to converse a “maga” to acquire and test a skill not with the advent of remote jobs. Baiting them will work I suppose…learn this skill I set you up or help you with a job-fair. Parents should also try not to raise orphan generation where young people have to fend for their parents and siblings when they have not attained maturity of the mind.