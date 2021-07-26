The Emnamu Foundation has commenced its third phase distribution of relief materials to vulnerable persons in Adamawa State.

Its founder, Emmanuel Musa, said the intervention is to reduce hardship the people are going through especially the vulnerable.

Musa stated that the foundation would continue to do more in reaching out to the needy, in the provision of social amenities.

He said the event was part of the core objectives of the founder to cater for the less privilege and the poor in the society.

He added that volunteer groups in various communities would identify real beneficiaries in accordance with the data available to them.

He reiterated that, the foundation is non-political, non-religious but humanitarian and will continue with its mandate of transforming lives of those that cannot cater for themselves.

In their separate remarks, Imam Ahijo and Pastor Tayani stressed the need for well-placed Nigerians to assist the needy to attract God to reward him abundantly.

