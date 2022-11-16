As the impact of climate change continues to manifest in various forms including the flood crisis in the country, NerdzFactory Foundation has intensified its advocacy on the scourge by taking the message to Lagos schools.

Addressing the students, the senior special assistant on education to the Lagos State governor, Adetola Salau, said climate change is a real phenomenon that should be understood rather than dismissed.

“Since it is you and possibly your children who will be the ones dealing with the effects of climate change in about 30 years’ time, it is important for you to be interested and become engaged from now,” she said.

The climate change and sustainability clubs are designed to educate teachers, students and school leaders on environmental sustainability and climate change education, while also encouraging STEM and green careers among young people.

The initiative is coming at a time when the world and the state needs sustainable climate intervention.