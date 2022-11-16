Community Advancement Initiative for Self-reliance (CAI4SR) in conjunction with Lawyers Alert on Sexual Gender-based Violence, (SGBV) campaign has advocated the establishment of sexual assault referral centres to taclkef sexual and gender based violence in Osun State.

This was revealed under the SCALE Component Five by USAID on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and Child, Early and Forced Marriage (CEFM) sector on strengthening of advocacy.

The executive director, CAI4SR, Mrs. Eni Ayeni who made this known during an advocacy call on the director of public health, Dr Hakeem Bello in Osogbo noted that the activation, implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPPL) and Administration of Criminal Justice Law, (ACJL) is targeted at five states including Osun, and the FCT.

She said with the sexual assault referral centre in place, it wwould aid speedy justice service delivery and resolution of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence cases with the VAPP and ACJ laws, although passed in all project locations.

In their goodwill messages, the chairman of Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Mr Oluwafemi Stephen, JONAPWD women wing coordinator, Mrs Funmi Abdullahi and Dr Ayeni expressed the need for identification of children with disability in mainstream schools, medical intervention and free access and health support services to PWDs in Osun State.

In his response, Bello lauded the NGO for being women, children and persons with disabilities-friendly, adding that the Osun government was ready to partner organisations in providing the needed enabling environment for its targets.