The director general of Osahon Enabulele Foundation, (DOEF), Dr. Osahon Enabulele said the foundation’s Secondary School Debate was conceived to tackle what he described as the “negative narrative surrounding the value of education among the younger generation.”

The past president of World Medical Association spoke at the grand finale of the 2025 edition held at the John Odigie Public Service Academy, JOOPSA Centre. He said it was also aimed at promoting intellectual development, encouraging civic engagement and public speaking, and fostering leadership qualities and critical thinking.

The interschool debate competition climaxed with Eghosa Grammar School clinching the N1m star prize while other winners were also presented with certificate of participation, books and other sundry items. The outstanding speakers went home with cash prizes ranging from between N100, 000 and N200, 000.

The final competition of the debate with the topic “If education is a scam or not” saw students demonstrating impressive intellectual competition and depth.

Dr. Enabulele said the foundation established just nine months ago was driven by strategic pillars that include leadership and governance, health, education, policy advocacy and social philanthropy.

According to him, many young people are becoming disillusioned by society’s “defective role modelling” and the “unfortunate reward for individuals with questionable sources of wealth.”

He said, “The debate is totally driven by the Foundation as a deliberate interventionist initiative that seeks to reverse the worrisome negative narrative about education, particularly amongst our upcoming generations, including our youths who are increasingly becoming victims of our society’s defective role modelling and unfortunate reward for individuals with very questionable sources of wealth, with leadership and societal positions. Our younger ones are truly becoming disillusioned as a result of these inanities.

“Some no longer think it is worthwhile to acquire education or task their brains in any way. This debate initiative is therefore our Foundation’s committed efforts to contribute to the reversal of this worrisome trend and mindset affliction.”

Idia and Annunciation Catholic College also emerged second and third places in the keenly competed debate among secondary schools from the three senatorial district of the state.

The contesting schools include, Idia College; St.Maria Gorretti Collega, St. Michael’s College and Eghosa Anglican Grammar School.

Others are Fugar Mixed Secondary School, Uzebba Grammar School, Holy Trinity Grammar School, Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua & Igueben Grammar School and Timzy International Education Centre.