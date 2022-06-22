Over 1,000 residents of Kado community in the Life Camp area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have been screened and treated free of charge for different diseases by Teen Ambassador Foundation (TAF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Specifically, the residents received treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases, treatment and vaccination for Hepatitis B and C infections, as well as pelvic inflammatory diseases.

Medical personnel ranging from doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists were on hand to render service to the densely populated suburb of Abuja.

One of those who benefited was a child with down syndrome whose mother, Chinyere Donatus, expressed gratitude to the Foundation.

Donatus said she had sought basic medical help from many health facilities but could not get due to lack of funds, stressing that the foundation has provided succour for her.

In his remarks at the outreach, the director-general/chief executive officer of the foundation, Mr Paul Adiwu, said his passion to assist the poor and needy was the motivation for the exercise.

He said it was the second of such intervention by the organisation, adding that the gesture will be taken to the 36 states of the federation.

On his part, the commissioner of the FCT in the Public Complaints Commission, Hon Dalhatu Musa, commended the foundation for helping the needy and the vulnerable, adding that the government alone cannot satisfy the medical needs of the masses.

“In the PCC we receive a lot of complaints that have to do with the deficit in health infrastructure. We thank TAF for this gesture which would help to address such issues. We will continue to partner with the organisation and ensure the support is timely in a manner that would be accommodating to all,” he said.

The incoming president of the Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Lion Ladi Aliyu-Okojie, commended the organisation for the medical outreach. She pledged the support and continued partnership of the Lions Club with the foundation to promote the wellbeing of the people.