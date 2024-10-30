A parish of Foursquare Gospel Church, The Light Arena, at Yaba, Lagos, has organised an outreach programme tagged “Soup Kitchen. “The mission is to provide physical nourishment and spiritual direction to the community’s needy.

In a statement, the church announced the initiative, inviting residents of the community and environs to share in a meal that symbolised dignity, love, and God’s abundant grace, reflecting the generosity and compassion of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Senior Pastor of the church, Dupeolu Adebanjo, who referenced the book of Matthew 22 highlighting the parable of the wedding banquet, noted that the King’s command to invite to the feast said, “We are calling on our community to share in a feast—not just any feast, but one where they are treated as royalty with the utmost sense of dignity any human deserves. Every interaction, every plate of food, and every word of encouragement were opportunities to lead someone closer to Christ, helping them to be “dressed in the righteousness of Christ.”

Over four hundred people from the communities surrounding the church, such as Yaba, Akoka, Ebute Metta, Sabo, Abule Oja, Makoko, and environs, made their way to the church premises situated at No. 3, Thorborn Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, for the well-attended event.

“The success of the Soup Kitchen outreach relied heavily on the dedication of the church’s volunteers, who took on various roles from food preparation and serving to ushering, counselling, and security, and the Senior Pastor of the Light Arena church thanked them for their service,’’ the statement read.

The church also partnered with Calvary Ministries (CAPRO), an international non-denominational Missions Agency with over 800 missionaries from 27 countries and operations in 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and Asia, to organise the Soup Kitchen outreach by providing their mission house to accommodate the large number of people who attended the event.