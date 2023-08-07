The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has described fraud allegations against the programme as false and handiwork of mischief makers.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, the Special Adviser on Media in the Presidential Amnesty Office, Freston Akpor, said the monies mentioned were clearly a figment of the imagination of the newsmaker, who intended to use the media to achieve malicious ends for reason only known to him.

Part of the PAP statement reads: “the attention of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been drawn to a press conference held by one Friday Iko urging anti graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged corruption and imputing fraud in the disbursement of funds to the PAP cooperative.

“The monies mentioned are clearly a figment of the imagination of the newsmaker who intends to use the media to achieve malicious ends only known to him.

“The allegations are not only false but also baseless and a calculated attempt to commence another round of a smear campaign against the interim administrator and his dedicated management team by forces from within and outside the office.

“The media is therefore advised to be circumspect in allowing personalities bearing pseudonyms to use their platforms to broadcast or publish such mischief.”

Akpor, therefore, added that as a national security programme, the PAP under General Barry Ndiomu (retired), has been ethical and above board in discharging its mandate of ensuring peace and stability in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.