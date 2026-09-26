A seven-year-old French bulldog has died after reportedly placing herself between her owners and a black bear during an attack at their rural home in Northern California.

Jeff and Mallory Wilson were attacked at their property in Trinity County at about 4am on September 19 after their dog, Cassie, began barking outside.

Jeff went into the backyard and encountered the bear, which knocked him down. Mallory later came outside after hearing the commotion and was also attacked.

As the animal went after Jeff, Cassie intervened and positioned herself between her owner and the bear. The animal then grabbed the dog and carried her away.

Mallory threw a chair at the bear while Jeff fought back with a patio heater, eventually forcing it to retreat.

The couple sustained serious injuries. Mallory suffered head and facial injuries, a broken hand and several bite wounds, while Jeff sustained two broken ribs and injuries from bites and claws.

Cassie was rushed for emergency veterinary treatment and underwent surgery but died from her injuries two days later.

“She was never meant to be a hero, she was not our guard dog. She was just our sweet indoor lap baby,” Mallory said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

A fundraiser set up to support the couple’s medical expenses and lost income has raised thousands of dollars.