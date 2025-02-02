The Plateau State Government has confirmed death of two persons from a fresh Suspected outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk made this known in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Shurkuk said the state has recorded three cases of Lassa fever with two fatalities and one currently undergoing treatment.

Dr Shurkuk said the two cases were discovered in Kanam local government and another reported case in Shendam.

LEADERSHIP reports that Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus.

It is transmitted to humans through exposed food and household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats.

Lassa Fever symptoms include headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain among others.

The Commissioner further explained that one of the patients died in Shendam while the other one is at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital where the survivor is currently recieving treatment.

He also said the Plateau State government in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NSCDC) on receiving reports on the outbreak swiftly mobilised a team to affected communities for an on the spot assessment and to educate people on the disease.

He stated that all contacts traced tested negative, emphasising there was no cause for alarm, adding that health workers have been trained to respond to such incidents.

Shirkuk lamented that most people go late to health facilities and urged people to immediately visit proper health facilities when they feel unwell or notice any symptom.

He further advised people to imbibe good environmental and personal hygiene to prevent any outbreak of any communicable disease.